Skyrim Mod Brings Game of Thrones Coffee Cups to the Table

Skyrim Skyland Coffee Edition

If you have been keeping up to date with both Game of Thrones and the news surrounding its final season, you may recall having seen the rather amusing blooper where a Starbucks coffee cup somehow ended up on a table in Westeros.

Well, where there is room, the internet will provide as in a report via Eurogamer, a new mod for Skyrim looks to replicate the mistake by replacing all tankards in the game with ‘Skyland Coffee’.

Mods

The modder has created their own coffee cup for the game. One which seemingly makes more than a few nods to both franchises. Call me crazy, but that logo looks exactly like the Greyjoys Kraken.

Seemingly created by public demand, the mod is available to download and try right now. The only catch is that you’ll have to have the ‘enhanced edition’ of the game.

Where Can I Get It?

The mod is available to download now via Hexusmods. Created by JohnRose81, if you want to get your hands on this latest (and completely useless mod) you can download it via the link here!

One can only wonder what will be the next bizarre thing to be added to the world of Skyrim!

What do you think? What’s the weirdest mod you have ever found? – Let us know in the comments!