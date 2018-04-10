Skyrim Receives Further Improvements with a High Poly Project
Cernescu Andrei / 1 hour ago
Skyrim to get better visuals?
We’ve already seen how Bethesda is actively trying to keep Skyrim alive. The company has released a special VR version of the game, but modders are still tweaking the title’s Special Edition. Indeed, a modder that goes by the name of LucidAPs has recently unveiled a new version of his High Poly Project. As its name suggests, the project aims to improve the game’s visuals by increasing its polygon count. Aside from this, the mod also leverages UV edits, and it replaces some models altogether. The results are quite noteworthy, especially considering the game’s age. Moreover, the modder is also offering a 4K Texture Pack for all newly-added objects.
Recent version improvements.
The most recent version of the mod adds even more hay models when compared to the previous one. Furthermore, it also removes campfire rocks in favor of Embers HD, and it adds a green apple texture fix. The exterior nordic stairs are now removed completely, and a new broom model has been included. Below you will find a complete list of objects affected by the High Poly Project.
- All Hay
- Broom
- Windhelm Throne
- Braided Bread
- Garlic Bread
- Bread
- Apples
- Cabbage
- Garlic Hanging Braid
- Potato
- Solitude Ropes
- Festival Ropes
- Festival Ring
- Large Nordic Tent
- Whiterun Braziers
- Mounted Dragon Skull
- Deer Skull
- Deer Skull Horns
- Mammoth Bones
- Corpses
- Cauldron
- Wagon Wheel
- Dragon Bones – Ingredients
- Butterscotch Filled Cream
- Hagraven Bowl
- Hagraven Tusks
- Horker Tusk
- Clam Meat
- Pearls
- Bear Claws
- Raw Beef – Dragon Flesh
- Deadra Heart
- Fire Salts
- Frost Salts
- Void Salts
- SweetRoll
- Shrines
- Silver Dinnerware
- Smelter Coal
- Statue of Dibella
- Wine Bottles
- Campfires
- Wall baskets
- Nordic Hitchpost Rings
- Bedroll
- Wagon Cart Wheels
- Fire Spit Cooking Station
- Cooking Pot
- Garlic
- Glowing Mushrooms
- Mushroom Ingredients
- Statue of Meridia Snow
Where can I download this from?
If you’re interested in trying out this new mod, go ahead and download it right here. We’re also adding a series of screenshots, just so you know what to expect. Are you looking forward to this improved version of Skyrim Special Edition?