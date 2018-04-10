Skyrim Receives Further Improvements with a High Poly Project

Skyrim to get better visuals?

We’ve already seen how Bethesda is actively trying to keep Skyrim alive. The company has released a special VR version of the game, but modders are still tweaking the title’s Special Edition. Indeed, a modder that goes by the name of LucidAPs has recently unveiled a new version of his High Poly Project. As its name suggests, the project aims to improve the game’s visuals by increasing its polygon count. Aside from this, the mod also leverages UV edits, and it replaces some models altogether. The results are quite noteworthy, especially considering the game’s age. Moreover, the modder is also offering a 4K Texture Pack for all newly-added objects.

Recent version improvements.

The most recent version of the mod adds even more hay models when compared to the previous one. Furthermore, it also removes campfire rocks in favor of Embers HD, and it adds a green apple texture fix. The exterior nordic stairs are now removed completely, and a new broom model has been included. Below you will find a complete list of objects affected by the High Poly Project.

All Hay

Broom

Windhelm Throne

Braided Bread

Garlic Bread

Bread

Apples

Cabbage

Garlic Hanging Braid

Potato

Solitude Ropes

Festival Ropes

Festival Ring

Large Nordic Tent

Whiterun Braziers

Mounted Dragon Skull

Deer Skull

Deer Skull Horns

Mammoth Bones

Corpses

Cauldron

Wagon Wheel

Dragon Bones – Ingredients

Butterscotch Filled Cream

Hagraven Bowl

Hagraven Tusks

Horker Tusk

Clam Meat

Pearls

Bear Claws

Raw Beef – Dragon Flesh

Deadra Heart

Fire Salts

Frost Salts

Void Salts

SweetRoll

Shrines

Silver Dinnerware

Smelter Coal

Statue of Dibella

Wine Bottles

Campfires

Wall baskets

Nordic Hitchpost Rings

Bedroll

Wagon Cart Wheels

Fire Spit Cooking Station

Cooking Pot

Garlic

Glowing Mushrooms

Mushroom Ingredients

Statue of Meridia Snow

Where can I download this from?

If you’re interested in trying out this new mod, go ahead and download it right here. We’re also adding a series of screenshots, just so you know what to expect. Are you looking forward to this improved version of Skyrim Special Edition?