Skyrim VR Launches For PC With Specs Announced

Skyrim VR Launches on Steam Store

Bethesda in recent months has begun to embrace the re-release of older titles utilizing the innovative technology that is VR. With Fallout 4 already seeing a VR release, next on the agenda was Skyrim. Being one of the most popular games in recent (ish) years, Skyrim VR will doubtlessly be a popular game too.

Well, via the Steam Store page we can confirm that it is now officially released. In addition, we also know the system requirements for the game.

What are the system requirements?

They are, in a sentence, pretty hefty. VR gaming generally tends to require quite a strong system to get the best visual performance from it, but this represents perhaps one of the more top-end recommended requirements we have seen to date.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 8GB or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD RX Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 15 GB available space

While the minimum is not too bad, it’s easy to overlook that the processors required land around the general middle ground. In regards to GPU though, the Nvidia 970 and AMD 480, while hardly modern, are not exactly low-end cards either. It’s in the recommended settings, however, where graphics cards get a little crazy. A Nvidia 1070 and AMD Vega 56 are some fairly top-end cards. They are arguably better than what I have in my own system.

Should I buy it?

I’m going to say that this decision is going to have to come entirely down to your PC specification. I would love to play Skyrim in VR and fancy I could pull it off, but at the same time, I’m not sure I’d be able to get the punch I’d really want to see from it.

If you have a high-end system, go for it. If not, I can’t help but feel that this might be a little disappointing for you.

What do you think? Are the recommended specs fair or a little over the top? – Let us know in the comments!