Smaller and Cheaper Nintendo Switch Arriving in Fall 2019

Two New Switch Versions, One Arriving Sooner

News of two new versions of the Nintendo Switch surfaced last week via the Wall Street Journal. One of which will be a higher-end, more powerful version while the other is a smaller, and cheaper version. According to the initial report, these would be arriving in summer 2019.

However, news coming straight out of Japan (via Nikkei) now mentions that this could possibly be delayed slightly. Specifically, pushed to fall 2019 instead. At least for the compact version. Meanwhile, the more powerful version will most likely launch next year instead.

What is New With These Nintendo Switch Versions?

In order to lower the price down, the compact variant could possibly have non-removable Joy-Con controllers and drop vibration support. Furthermore, the screen will also be more compact, closer in size to smartphone panels.

A photo has already been leaked at the NeoGAF forums of the supposed new compact version.

As for the higher-end version, it will apparently have “enhanced features”, aimed at hardcore gamers. This could possibly mean higher resolution support and additional functionality. Similar to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

So far, Nintendo did not confirm or deny any information regarding the upcoming product directly.