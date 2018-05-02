Snapchat Shares Plummet Over Failure With New Version

/ 3 hours ago

snapchat

Snapchat Shared Plummet As New Interface Fails To Win Over Fans

Earlier this year Snapchat, one of the most popular social media apps, decided it needed a little update. With it, a new version was launched. Pretty much immediately though, fans were not impressed. Although there were no massive changes per say, there was enough to make people deeply unhappy.

Such criticisms came from what was felt to be an unnecessary overcomplication of the app and in addition the change of the previous simple swipe function.

Despite many calls and even online petitions, Snapchats founders were pretty committed that they would not roll it back. They simply operated under the assumption that sooner or later, people would get used to it. Well, it seems that they have not. In a report via Telegraph, the share price of the company has fallen by roughly 17% as new user numbers drop off a cliff.

Should they have just rolled back?

It was a stalemate situation. The fans wanted the older version back and the company was stonewall refusing to do so. In such a situation there is often only one winner and that’s the people capable of using their digital feet and walking away.

Despite this, it seems that the app is still quite popular and the company even reported a slight increase in use over the first quarter period. The main issue with the share price drop would appear to be entirely focused on the brand’s failure to attract new customers. Snapchat has either annoyed too many people with this new version, or the company has simply hit a user wall.

What do you think? Do you use Snapchat? How did you feel about the update? In addition, have you recently stopped using the app and if so, why? – Let us know in the comments!

snapchat

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja