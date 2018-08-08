SNES Earthbound Cartridge Is Ironically Sent To Space

Many consider Earthbound to be one of the greatest RPG games ever made. Having played it myself, it is certainly a fun game, but boy does it get a bit weird towards the end. Seeing only a relatively limited release for the Super Nintendo though, it is one of the most coveted games for the platform around. Copies usually sell for amounts ranging from £2000-£3000.

One owner, however, was given the opportunity to temporarily send something into space. He did, however, decide that the best thing had was his prized SNES copy of Earthbound.

Up, Up And Away

Ronnie Doyle was given the opportunity following a donation by his father to a science crowdfunding campaign. Being chosen by the group, he was allowed to attach any item (smaller than a lunchbox) to a specialised helium balloon where it would take a trip into space (or more accurately Earths upper atmosphere). Upon the balloon popping, it would fall back down to Earth and thanks to GPS trackers he could recover it.

I must say, I loved his choice. So amazing and yet so remarkably fitting that the game itself, while having been in space, when falling was literally going to be Earthbound!

The Price Of Science

To attach the cartridge successfully, two small holes had to be drilled into the side. While you might think that this has made it lose value, the value of it perhaps being the only SNES game ever to go into space and back will surely add a little more to it.

Having got the game back Ronnie Doyle has said that it is still his prized possession. He will, however, consider trading it for a copy of Stadium Events for the NES. Good luck with that Ronnie!

