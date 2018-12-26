Sniper Elite V2 Remaster Leaked Via Age Classification

Sniper Elite V2 Remaster Leaked

The Sniper Elite series has proven to be a very popular franchise over the last 10 years. Admittedly, it possibly hasn’t had the ‘golden’ release yet as in a game that was near perfect, but in terms of what it does offer, it has provided many gamers with more than a little fun over the years. It seems, however, that one of the franchises most beloved releases is set to get a new game.

In a report via DSOGaming, an age rating application in Australia has seemingly acted as the confirmation of the upcoming release.

Age Rating

The game, which originally released in 2012, will represent the first ‘remaster’ from this franchise. They have, admittedly, picked a great place to start as this is one of the most universally praised from the back catalogue. We are, however, pretty convinced that this wasn’t the manner that Rebellion intended to have the game announced.

What Do We Think?

As above, it’s a great place to start if they are planning to remaster the series. It is, of course, something of an irony that Sniper Elite V2 represented a ‘reboot’ in itself of the original game in the series that was launched in 2005. Well, either way, we do have a ‘new’ release coming soon. Albeit, perhaps not the one that many were expecting.

