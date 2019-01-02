From Software Confirms Two Unnamed Games In Development

From Software Confirms Two Unnamed Games

As the developers of the Dark Souls series, I have a lot of love in my heart for From Software. Based on the pleasure the series have given me (particularly since they started getting better at PC optimisation) I have a lot of time and patience for them. It is, perhaps something of an enigma that despite many efforts I haven’t been able to get into all of their games. For example, Bloodborne.

In a report via PCGamesN though, it appears that despite already having a few irons in the fire, the studio has at least two more unnamed projects currently in development.

Unnamed Or Unknown?

Unknown is perhaps the better term, as while the games probably have a name in-house, it has not yet been released or announced. It does, therefore, open the floodgates of speculation as to exactly what this might be. Be prepared to hear a lot of news in the coming months as to exactly what these games might be.

What Do We Think?

Well, one of the obvious answers is that a Bloodborne sequel might be on the way. If so, this would be huge news for fans with many considering the game to be the greatest they have produced to date. Such an announcement would, of course, get many speculating over a PC release. Despite how unlikely that would be. Why? Well, it’s believed that Sony may own a slice of the franchise. As such, keeping it an exclusive is in their benefit.

With them yet to be announced, however, and with the PS5 expected to release in 2020, the stars are somewhat aligned for this to be true.

As for the 2nd game? No idea. A new Dark Souls game looks exceptionally doubtful as From Software has said on more than one occasion that they are done with it. At least for now.

It will, however, be interesting to see what they have in store for us.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!