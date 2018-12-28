Soma Is Free For A Limited Time On GoG

Soma For Free!

With many of you probably on holiday at the moment, be it from work or school, you’re probably in a position to pump a bit more time into your gaming. Sadly, I don’t get that choice here at my boss has me chained to my desk. If he could legally put me on a drip, I probably wouldn’t even get a lunch break either.

There is, however, nothing quite like getting a free game and that’s exactly what GoG (Good Old Games) is offering.

Yes, for a limited time, you can claim a copy of Soma. Yours to keep and play, forever! You will, however, have to act quickly!

What Is Soma?

Created by the same people who brought us Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Soma is a similar horror based game. This time, however, we’re in a science fiction setting. With it currently having overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, you can perhaps begin to understand (if you have not played it) that this is no idle free-game promotion. This one is genuinely good!

“SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human. The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we’re going to have to make some tough decisions.” – Steam Official Description

Where Can I Get My Copy?

To claim your copy, all you need to do is visit the GoG website. From there, either log-in or create an account and you can get your free copy from there. You can visit the link here!

At the time of writing you have a little over 36 hours to claim your copy. So make sure you act quickly as this won’t, after all, be available for much longer!

What do you think? Impressed with the offer? Have you played Soma? In addition, are you going to claim your free game? – Let us know in the comments!