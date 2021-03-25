Some PUBG PC Players Were Just Accidentally Banned!

Despite the fact that Call of Duty Warzone has stolen a lot of thunder away from PUBG in terms of the ‘battle royale’ genre, the latter is still an exceptionally popular title among many gamers. It seems, however, that following an update, a lot of PC players logged in to find that they had apparently been banned from it!

Well, if you were one of those people, then I have some good news for you. Following an official Twitter post, it has been confirmed that the ban was (more than likely) a glitch, it has been fixed, and all going well you should now have full access to it again!

PUBG Glitch Sees Players Banned!

While the bug’s exact source has not been specifically identified in the social media post, it’s understood that an update to the game’s client incorrectly resulted in a file validation issue. This, by proxy, immediately flagged the account as suspicious. Why? Well, this is something usually associated with cheating.

Fortunately, the issue was detected pretty quickly and, as such, all accounts have now been reinstated. Not without, however, a few grumbles from the more competitive PUBG player.

[PC] Players impacted by an incorrect set of bans issued earlier today have now had their Reputation Score restored to the correct level and have also been granted a 5 Levels Survivor Pass Coupon.https://t.co/PclfpvWN01 — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) March 24, 2021

Reputation!

Despite the ban being lifted, this didn’t stop players accounts from being negatively hit in regards to their ‘online reputation’. As such, the developer had to tweak the affected accounts to 100% restore them to their ‘pre-banned’ status. And as something of a recompense, all affected players have been given a 5 Levels Survivor Pass Coupon. Albeit, given that the current season ends in literally just under a week, some are complaining that it’s a bit late in the day to really make such an offer have any notable worth!

Still, it’s something, and the problem has been fixed. So hopefully you can at least take that as some sort of solace as someone sneaks up behind you with the frying pan of death!

