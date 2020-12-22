Someone Got Among Us (Sort Of) Running on the Wii

Among Us has proven to be one of the more surprising gaming hits of 2020. Even if it did technically originally release back in mid-2018. – Offering a fun and simplistic gameplay style, however, it has successfully managed to tap into that perfect ‘casual gaming’ vibe that also saw ‘Fall Guys‘ become a huge success this year.

Where there is prominence though, they’ll always be someone out there trying to do something unusual and following a video posted by Reddit user ‘u/BurritoSOFTWARE‘ we certainly have something a little unusual here. Namely, he’s managed to get Among Us sort of running on the Nintendo Wii.

Among Us on Nintendo Wii

Now, you might already be thinking that something is exceptionally ‘sus’ here and, if you did, you would be correct. So starting by getting an elephant out of the airlock, no, he hasn’t found a way to port the game to the Wii. – You see, strictly speaking, his Nintendo Wii isn’t actually ‘running’ Among Us. Instead, through the use of streaming software and a PC, he has successfully ‘cast’ the game onto the system where it is ‘playable’ through the Wii’s remote control.

Interesting… But Not Exactly Practical

Detailing the method on his Reddit account, ‘u/BurritoSOFTWARE‘ has been very clear in stating that this has very little practical application. As you can see in the video above, while Among Us does run, it’s not exactly hitting double-digit FPS. – Citing it as more of a ‘proof of concept’, however, it’s only been done to see if it was at all possible and, with that box now firmly ticked, it’ll be more than a little interesting to see what developments can be made on it.

So, in a nutshell, completely impractical, but certainly curious and more than a little cool!

