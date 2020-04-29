Someone Started Their Own Weeding Company in Animal Crossing

/ 23 mins ago
Someone Started Their Own Weeding Company in Animal Crossing

The world in lockdown has become a very strange place, or at least, we’ve become a little more strange. Not only are people staying at home and playing a lot more games, but they’re also off doing all those chores they’ve been putting off. My garden has never looked so tidy for example.

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing has been a huge hit, and I know quite a few people playing it. However, what if you forgot to maintain your island and it’s become littered with weeds? Who you gonna call? No, not the Ghost Busters, but WeedCo!

WeedCo

A redditor called tybat11 set up a few posts this week advertising their services to other Animal Crossing gamers, saying “Professional weeder for hire. Experience in weeding even the most overgrown towns,” and “If you have a weed-filled town and need some clean up, I am your man.” And things pretty much escalated from there. They’ve been so busy, they’ve expanded already, hired more staff, and they even have a company uniform and orientation videos.

I started a Weed Removal service and demand was huge! I needed to hire a new employee. Here’s some highlights from WeedCo’s employee orientation. Plus we have uniforms! from r/AnimalCrossing

Why Tho?

Well, it’s not for profit, as they’re not charging real-world money. Actually, they’re not charging at all, but they do suggest you leave them an in-game tip, which I think is fair. Apparently all those weeds are kept in the player’s storage too, so just imagine what a hellish weed-filled hell hole that must look like! On the plus side, they’ll even water your flowers if you ask them nicely. Hit them up on reddit here if you need some gardening doing!

What ever keeps them entertained I guess, I think it’s pretty cool and hilarious in equal measures.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    5700XT Or RTX 2060 SUPER?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend