Someone Started Their Own Weeding Company in Animal Crossing

The world in lockdown has become a very strange place, or at least, we’ve become a little more strange. Not only are people staying at home and playing a lot more games, but they’re also off doing all those chores they’ve been putting off. My garden has never looked so tidy for example.

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing has been a huge hit, and I know quite a few people playing it. However, what if you forgot to maintain your island and it’s become littered with weeds? Who you gonna call? No, not the Ghost Busters, but WeedCo!

WeedCo

A redditor called tybat11 set up a few posts this week advertising their services to other Animal Crossing gamers, saying “Professional weeder for hire. Experience in weeding even the most overgrown towns,” and “If you have a weed-filled town and need some clean up, I am your man.” And things pretty much escalated from there. They’ve been so busy, they’ve expanded already, hired more staff, and they even have a company uniform and orientation videos.

Why Tho?

Well, it’s not for profit, as they’re not charging real-world money. Actually, they’re not charging at all, but they do suggest you leave them an in-game tip, which I think is fair. Apparently all those weeds are kept in the player’s storage too, so just imagine what a hellish weed-filled hell hole that must look like! On the plus side, they’ll even water your flowers if you ask them nicely. Hit them up on reddit here if you need some gardening doing!

What ever keeps them entertained I guess, I think it’s pretty cool and hilarious in equal measures.