Sonic Director Promises New Hedgehog After Internet Backlash

Sonic The Hedgehog

With the release of the first official trailer for the Sonic The Hedgehog movie earlier this week, it seems pretty clear that following the fallout online, fans were not happy about the design choices made.

Specifically, that Sonic looked a bit… weird.

Personally, I thought it looked ok, but I could see the point that many were making. The good news is, however, that in a report via WCCFTech, the film’s director Jeff Fowler has said that they’ve listened to the people and a re-design will be made.

A Pleasant Surprise!

It is certainly nice to hear that the concerns of the community have been listened to. As such, hopefully a re-design will provide a character that is far more in keeping with his gaming counterpart.

With the release of the trailer, many people already went to photoshop to create their own suggested changes which, I’ll honestly admit, do look better than the ‘original’ official version.

6 Months Rescue Operation

With the film set to release on November 8th, they have around 6 months to apply the changes which will (hopefully) get the fans back onside. Admittedly, I sometimes think that whatever you do, you’ll never entirely make the internet happy.

In regards to the change, while I don’t profess to be an expert, I’d imagine it isn’t as difficult as it may sound. Well, it couldn’t be or they wouldn’t have suggested it. While asset swapping might be oversimplifying it, I don’t think that might be too far removed from what they’ll actually do.

What do you think? Pleased with the news? – Let us know in the comments!

