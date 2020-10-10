Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is Free to Own on Steam!

/ 3 seconds ago
Sonic The Hedgehog 2

While I don’t have any regrets about owning a Super Nintendo as a kid, I must admit that I always gave Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on the Sega MegaDrive more than a few jealous glances. Yes, Super Mario World might have offered more varied content and between the two, he certainly managed to fill his trousers better, but that fast-paced blast-processing action of Sonic was just a little too much for even the most ardent SNES fanboys (or girls) to ignore.

Well, if you always wanted to play Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but never had the chance, we have some excellent news for you. Yes, Sonic 2 is available to own, play, and keep forever right now on Steam!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

We should clarify that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (along with a lot of other classic MegaDrive games) have been available to purchase on Steam for quite some time now. With them all coming with a small but notable price tag, however, Sonic 2 is (possibly for the first time ever) now available to own and keep right now for absolutely nothing. Yep, this gaming classic can be yours for free and all you need is a Steam account!

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

Presuming you have Steam installed on your PC (and, if you play games, we’d be very surprised if you didn’t) a quick check of the store via the desktop app should very quickly point you to where you can permanently claim your copy! – Failing which, if you want to learn more, you can check out the website via the link here!

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 free giveaway will end on October 19th, however, so while you have a fair bit of time, make sure you claim your copy because, let’s face it, this is a definitive gaming classic that’s still more than fun to play even today!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

