Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Trailer Divides The Internet

Sonic The Hedgehog

Having seen our first teaser image of Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik, it seemed that the first official trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was just moments away from release.

Well, Paramount seemed happy to oblige and we do now have our first look at the upcoming movie. It is, however, fair to say that opinion on the internet is more than a little divided.

Some Love It… Others Hate It!

It seems that the main key factor of grumbling is over how they have designed the Sonic character. Admittedly, he doesn’t bear much of a resemblance to the original Megadrive version. Others, however, think that just based on the content in the trailer, that this movie isn’t going to be very good.

I must admit that initially, I felt the same way. The more I watch the trailer, however, the more I’m convinced that this could actually be pretty decent!

The hero we need, not the hero we deserve. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/4yaMDNth1x — FaTMeaT 🥩 (@fatmeat976) April 30, 2019

Give It A Chance!

Yes, I’ll fully concede that this movie has every possibility of being another terrible video game adaptation. We have, after all, seen more than a few of those over the years. I do, however, have some hopes that with a mildly extensive lore to pull on, a decent plot could work. Insert a few nods to the game and a few relevant jokes and we could have a surprise hit on our hands here.

With it not due to release until November, Paramount has plenty of time to assess the initial reaction, but all I’ll say is give it a chance. This may not be as terrible as some would have you believe!

What do you think? Did you like or hate the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!