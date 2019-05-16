Sony and Microsoft Announce AI and Cloud Gaming Partnership

Gaming Rivals Now Gaming Buddies

Playstation maker Sony and Xbox creator Microsoft are setting aside their differences and announcing a new gaming-related partnership venture. While it is not a unified console or cross-platform play, it is instead about AI and Cloud Gaming.

The two will partner up on “new innovations to enhance customer experiences” in their direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms. Furthermore, they will explore joint development of future cloud solutions to support their respective game and content-streaming services.

Additionally, the two will also explore the use of current Microsoft Azure datacenter-based solutions for Sony’s game and content-streaming services.

What Are the Two Companies Saying About This Deal?

“Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. We collaborate closely with a multitude of content creators that capture the imagination of people around the world, and through our cutting-edge technology, we provide the tools to bring their dreams and vision to reality,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony.

“Sony has always been a leader in both entertainment and technology,”

says Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers.”

Going forward, the two companies will share additional information when available.