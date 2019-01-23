Sony Announces Limited Edition ‘Chocolate’ Aibo Robot Dog

New Limited Edition Aibo Model

The newly redesigned Sony Aibo dog robot melted hearts back when it made its debut at CES 2018. Now Sony of Japan is announcing a new limited edition “chocolate” version.

Internally, it is pretty much the exact same ERS-1000 model Aibo. Except now its body, tail and ears are deep brown coloured with copper brown face and accents. It looks kind of like a Beagle and a good alternative for the all-white/silver Aibo ERS-1000.

When Will This Chocolate Version be Available?

Thankfully, users do not have to wait too long to order this version. In fact, Sony is accepting orders now via the Sony Store online. Furthermore, it will also be available directly via Sony’s Japanese stores in Ginza, Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Tenjin.

Those who pre-order or purchase the item before February 14 will receive an alternate black colour tail. The product itself will start shipping on February 1st.

As for the price, Sony is asking for 198,000 YEN, which is about $1,800 USD. Unfortunately, that low price is only for Japan as the price outside of the country is significantly higher. The First Litter Edition units available in North America for example retail for $1000 more at $2,900 USD.