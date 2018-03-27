Sony Announces Pricing Information for 2018 OLED TV Lineup

Now More Affordable Than Last Year’s Models

Just like Samsung, Sony is also now announcing the prices for their 2018 line of TVs. Sony’s line however uses OLED panels which are unlike Samsung’s QLED. There is also the tendency of Sony prices to be significantly pricier than the competition. Especially with similar offerings from LG at much lower prices. So for 2018, the company is being more competitive and are actually more affordable than last year’s prices.

How Much Are The 2018 Sony OLED TVs?

Last year’s models start at $5,000 at the lowest. Now, the entry level model XBR-55XA8F 55-inch with 4K HDR resolution goes for just $2,799.99. A step above that is the larger XBR-65XA8F 65-inch 4K HDR for $1,000 more at $3,799.99. It is still pricier than LG’s equivalent L8 series which starts at $2,499.

These Sony A8F OLED TVs feature a one-slate design, which makes them easy to mount on a wall. Plus, they also support Dolby Vision via a firmware update to be delivered later this year.

What About LED TVs?

In case you don’t feel like spending that much on OLED screens, Sony also has LED 4K alternatives. The XBR-49X900F 49-inch 4K HDR TV starts at just $1,099.99. It goes all the way up to 85-inches with the XBR-85X900F 85-inch 4K HDR TV which has a $5,299.99 price tag.

There is also the XBR-85X850F 4K HDR TV for $4,499.99. This X850F series features a 4K HDR processor, which together with 4K X-Reality PRO up-converts SD and HD content to near-4K HDR quality.

