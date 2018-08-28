Sony Announces the World’s Toughest High-Speed SD Card

SD Card You Can Take Anywhere

Sony is announcing the launch of their new TOUGH SD Card series. This is not only tough in name, but it also has an ultra-rugged design. That means it is bend-proof, drop-proof up to 5 meters, water-proof and dust troof. In fact, it is up to 18 times stronger than the SD standard (180N vs 10N rating) according to Sony.

To make this possible, its enclosure is one monolithic structure that is completely sealed. So nothing gets in, even dust or liquid. Typical SD cards in comparison use a thin 3-part plastic ensemble. Sony’s Tough uses high-grade hard material from a single-piece molding.

How Fast is the Sony Tough SD Card?

As for performance, the Sony Tough is also incredibly fast. The company even stamps it directly on the label. Touting 300MB/s read and 299MB/s write speeds, the card has a V90 rating and is available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities.

How Much Are These TOUGH SD Cards?

The 32GB model SF-G32T/T1 starts at just $72.99 USD, while the 64GB SF-G64T/T1 costs $131.99. Those who require more storage can also opt for the 128GB capacity SF-G128T/T1 for $275.99.

All three will be available starting October 2018 in camera and online retail stores carrying memory products.