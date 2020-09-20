Sony Apologizes for PS5 Pre-Order Chaos

Following confirmation of the release date and price for the PS5 console, the last few days of news has been heavily saturated with the fact that actually successfully getting your pre-order in place has been, for many people, an absolute nightmare. Even if you do successfully have your name down for one of the consoles, it seems that many retailers are getting a little vague on whether they will actually arrive on your door for release day.

Following a report via The Verge, however, there is some moderately good news. Not only has Sony apologized for the semi-chaos the PS5 pre-orders have caused, but they have also confirmed that more pre-orders will open and be accepted within the next few days.

PS5 Pre-Orders

Following a statement made on their official Twitter account, Sony has said:

“Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.”

Now, before you start getting too excited about this announcement, there may be more to this than initially meets the eye. Put simply, while more PS5 systems may be available to pre-order, that still doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll receive it anything close to the release date.

What Do We Think?

Despite Sony seemingly opening more systems open to pre-order, it is no guarantee what-so-ever that these will actually be available (in terms of arriving in peoples homes) until weeks or even potentially months after its official release date.

So, I suppose the best advice is that if you can wait, do it, because all I see in terms of pre-orders between now and the new year are headaches and aggravation for a lot of people!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!