Sony Commits To Be 100% Renewable Energy By 2040

Sony is an absolutely massive company. In terms of technology, there is very little that they don’t have a hand in. From TV’s to kitchen appliances and, of course, the small matter of their PlayStation console. For a company of this size though, it’s pretty clear that they have quite a strong impact on the environment.

In a report via GamesIndustry though, Sony has just signed an agreement pledging that by 2040, the company will only use renewable energy sources.

The Agreement!

As part of the commitment, Sony has agreed to the following;

In addition to its European sites, which have already achieved 100% renewable electricity, expand the use of renewable energy in North America and China.

Promote the installation of solar panels at manufacturing sites in Thailand, Japan, and elsewhere.

Within Japan, which contains many of Sonys semiconductor manufacturing sites and has the largest energy consumption within the Sony Group, establishes an intracompany electricity transfer plan generated at Sony sites. Consider supplying Sony sites through electrical grids owned by power companies with energy created by in-house generation facilities that use renewable energy such as solar panels.

Within Japan, work together with other RE100 member companies. To strengthen outreach to the renewable energy market to ensure sufficient and stable supply of economic renewable energy.

What Do We Think?

It’s a major commitment, particularly for a company the size of Sony. Don’t forget as well that while 2040 might sound like years away (and it is) 20 years for such a massive shift in the companies operating procedure is not very long at all. Companies like these plan much further into the future in other areas.

Whether it will be able to achieve it though? We’re going to have to wait and see!

