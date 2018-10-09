Sony Confirms That They Are Developing A New Console

It is a matter of some debate, but we are fully expecting that we shall start to hear news about the next generation of consoles at some point towards the middle of 2019. Exactly what this will be is unclear. It wouldn’t, however, be unfair to suggest that the next generation consoles will probably be released in 2020. At a push 2021.

As such, it’s pretty much certain that, at the very least, these new consoles (from Microsoft and Sony) are already in some form of development. Well, Sony has decided to finally let the cat out of the bag. In a report via the BBC, Sony has confirmed that they are, indeed, working on a brand new console!

Well… That Wasn’t Surprising!

In fairness, no. As above, it’s fairly obvious that if we estimate we’re within 2 years (ish) of the launch then development should already be underway. Until now though, Sony didn’t officially confirm it. In regards to the new console, there is already a fair amount of speculation surrounding it. Much of it from very early on this year. For example, it’s strongly expected that both the PS5 and Xbox (Two-X-One-X-S?) will be designed with AMD’s Ryzen APU technology in mind. In addition, we saw only earlier this week that it looks likely that Sony will include a form of backwards compatibility in their new console.

There is, however, another factor that makes this announcement interesting!

A Physical Console!

Sony has regularly discussed their belief that the future in gaming lies not in hardware, but in streaming. As such, there has been more than a little speculation that any new console would essentially be based on similar technology. Such as we’ve seen in products like the Nvidia Shield. Essentially the console would just have the hardware to allow for an interactive gaming stream while the hardware itself was located elsewhere. This would effectively be a ‘game changer’ in console technology. Why? Well it would potentially mean that developers were no longer limited to the restrictions of a system.

It seems, however, with this announcement that while that might form part of the future, Sony still intends to make their next console a physical release.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!