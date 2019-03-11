Sony Develops CFexpress Memory Card with 1700MB/s Speed

Sony announced the development of a new memory card, the CFexpress Type B memory card (CEB-G128). This is a new ultra-fast next-generation memory card that is ideal for professional and industrial use. It features a performance of up to 1700MB/s.

CFexpress Type B

The new memory card line-up, the CFexpress Type B, is designed based on a new specification which adopts the latest interface, PCIe Gen3, standardised by the CompactFlash Association.

The Sony CFexpress Type B memory card offers a 128GB capacity, with higher capacity models of 256 GB and 512 GB planned for the future.

The new cards are roughly 3 times faster than Sony’s fastest CFast memory card. They clock in at speeds of 1700MB/s when reading and 1480MB/s when writing. That’s fast and really impressive when you consider that this is a memory card, not an SSD.

New Card Reader

You’ll also need a new card reader to support this and Sony naturally has that part covered too. The new CFexpress Card Reader, MRW-G1, is optimized for Sony CFexpress Type B memory card and takes full advantage of the card’s fast read speed. This reader is also compatible with Sony XQD card G series and M series.

Availability

The Sony CFexpress Type B memory card and the CFexpress MRW-G1 Card Reader are expected to be available in summer 2019.

Comments

  1. ET3D says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    From images on the web, the MRW-G1 is a USB reader. Taking full advantage of this speed will only be possible if it supports USB 3.2 gen 2×2 (or whatever that’s called). I somewhat doubt it, but who knows, maybe they’re talking Thunderbolt 3 support.

