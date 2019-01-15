Sony Finally Enables PS4 Crossplay On Rocket League

Sony Enables Crossplay

Despite both Xbox One and PCs being able to enjoy crossplay on a number of releases, Sony’s PlayStation 4 has remained stubbornly absent. More than a few people have viewed this as obstinance on Sony’s part. This was particularly so after the company said that their system was ‘too good’ to get involved with such things.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, there is good news! Sony has finally decided to make a small but notable concession in finally allowing crossplay on Rocket League.

Better Late Than Never!

It has taken a long time, but this is quite a significant step. People who own Rocket League, regardless of on PC, Xbox One or PS4 can now play against each other. The only omission at the moment which the PS4 can’t do is team up in parties. Rocket League’s developer, however, has said that this will be shortly introduced in a patch!

A Positive Step

While this might be the first instance of crossplay being allowed, it is a significant step. Why? Well, it opens the door to Sony looking to do this for more games in the future. Even potentially allowing much better crossplay access (if not full) when their next console releases.

As above, it might be a baby step, but it’s opened the door to something far more significant for gamers!

What do you think? Are you pleased with the news? – Let us know in the comments!