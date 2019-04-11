Sony Finally Lets You Swap That Cringy PS4 Account Name

Sony Allow You To Change Your PlayStation Account Name!

The chances are that when you created your Sony PlayStation account, you were significantly younger than you are now. As such, when it came to picking your user name you might now have somewhat regretted your choice.

I can certainly relate to this as I have a nearly 20-year-old e-mail address that is more than a little cringe-inducing. Yet, due to everything tied up in it, I have to keep it going.

Following an update to their policy, however, if you do have an unfortunately bad choice of user name, there is hope for you! Following an update to their policy, PlayStation Online customers can now change their user name!

Thank You! Thank You! Thank You!

It has, admittedly, taken a very long time for Sony to give it’s customers this option. To put this into context, if you’re anything like me, your account at least dates back to when you first bought your PS3.

So, how can you change it? Well, by either of the following steps!

PlayStation 4:

Step 1: From your PS4 go to [Settings].

Step 2: Select [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Online ID].

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

Web browser:

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Network account and select PSN Profile in the menu.

Step 2: Select the Edit button that’s next to your Online ID.

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

Do They Charge For It?

The good news is that the first username change on any account will be free. Following that, however, if you want to change your name again a charge of $9.99 will be required.

So, given that you’ve essentially got a free swing at this, make sure you pick a user name that you’re not going to instantly regret!

You can learn more details via the official Sony PlayStation blog post via the link here!

What do you think? How good/bad is your PlayStation user name? – Let us know in the comments!