Sony Future of Gaming – Key PS5 Gaming Highlights!

With Sony hosting its ‘Future of Gaming’ event last night, we got to see some pretty amazing game trailers revealed that will be (sooner or later) coming to the PS5 console. In helping you cut to the quick, however, (since the video was over an hour-long) we’ve made some of our own personal highlight picks from the gaming reveals that you can check out below!

PS5 Future of Gaming Event

Now, with over 10 games revealed at the event, we’re not going to just bombard you with the trailer for each and every one of them. As such, if you missed it and are genuinely interesting in catching all the content, then you can check out the video below which is the full stream from the event.

If you just want to check out some of the individual trailers, however, keep scrolling down!

Resident Evil Village

“Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family’s plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village.”

Godfall

Demon Souls – Remastered

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Oddworld SoulStorm

Sackboy – A Big Adventure

Ratchett & Clank – Rift Apart

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

What Do We Think?

Perhaps the most surprising reveal made at the event was the remaster of ‘Demon Souls’. Many were expecting this to actually be a remaster of Bloodborne and, with no hint of that game in sight, it seems that perhaps the leak sources had some crossed-wires.

With plenty more to come though, this is certainly a tasty first look at gaming on the PS5!

What do you think? Which trailer is your own personal highlight from the event? – Let us know in the comments!