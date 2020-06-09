Sony Reschedules “Future of Gaming” PS5 Event to June 11th

Last week Sony was expected to debut their “Future of Gaming” event that would, at the very least, showcase some in-game footage taken from their new PS5 console. Based on the rather heated racial situation in America, however, they subsequently announced that it would be delayed indefinitely.

Following a new post on their official Twitter account, however, it seems that we have a new date for the event. So, if you have any interest in what the PS5 may represent, you’re going to want to check this out.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

PS5 “Future of Gaming”

In the post, Sony has confirmed that the event is back on and will be held on the 11th of June at 9 pm (BST). What can we expect from it though? Well, while gameplay is something of a given, there has been speculation that Sony will go much further than this.

Specifically, there are very strong rumors (from various differing sources) suggesting that Sony is basically going to ‘reveal all’ about the console. In other words, its release date, final form, and, perhaps most importantly, the price!

What Do We Think?

If you are planning on purchasing a PS5, then you’re not going to want to miss this event. Presuming you’re not reading this from the UK, however, if you want to check it out, the ‘showcase’ will be launched on their website at the link here! – As for times, well, don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you!

June 11th 1 PM PT

June 11th 4 PM ET

June 11th 9 PM BST

June 12th 6 AM AET

What do you think? Are you going to be checking this event out? – Let us know in the comments!