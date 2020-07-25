Sony is Giving Free PS Store Credit to PS Plus Members

Apparently, the PlayStation Plus service has just turned 10-years old. How time flies right? Well, following growing reports on Reddit, it seems that if you are currently subscribed to their service, you might have a very pleasant surprise awaiting you in your next log-in.

What is it I hear you ask? Well, apparently, if you are currently signed up to the PS Plus platform, your account is set to be given a (not unsubstantial) cash injection!

Sony is Giving Free PS Store Credit?

Now, we should note that Sony hasn’t (at least to my knowledge) been singing from the rafters about this promotion, it seems, however, that as long as you have an active PS Plus account, you should receive the notification that free credit has been added to your account.

How much? Well, depending on your region, it’s actually a rather surprisingly generous amount! Not enough to get you a brand new AAA-game, but certainly enough to take a hefty chunk off the price tag on the PS Store.

£10 GBP

$10 USD

$15 AUD

€10 EUR

$15 CAD

100kr SEK

600 RUB

40zł PLN

How Do I Qualify?

While there doesn’t seem to be any kind of ‘nailed-down’ rules regarding how you qualify, most users seem to agree that as long as you had an active PS Plus account before the 24th of July, you should receive this free credit to your account. It isn’t, however, known if the ‘giveaway’ is restricted to your PS Plus account being active for a particular (or minimum) number of months.

Still, it’s free money, and as such if you haven’t checked yet, you might just want to log-in and have a look. Just don’t expect to be given this money if you sign-up today!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!