Sony Strongly Hints More PS Exclusives are Coming to PC

One of the most frustrating aspects of the console wars is that despite Microsoft and Sony clearly acknowledging each other as rivals, they’ve both only just started to realize that PC gamers are effectively not a part of this equation. Fortunately, over the last few years, Microsoft has finally started to act upon this by releasing more and more of its own developed console titles on PC. Sony, on the other hand, has seemingly been more than a little reluctant to even acknowledge that PC gaming is a huge industry. As such, while there are a fair amount of console ‘exclusive’ Xbox games available to play on PC, there’s practically nothing from Sony excluding Horizon Zero Dawn.

Well, in that regard, we might have some excellent news. Following a report via DSOGaming, Sony has confirmed that they are definitely looking into bringing more current PlayStation exclusives to the PC platform.

Sony ‘Explores’ More PlayStation Games for PC!

Now, the release of ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ was certainly a solid step for Sony towards embracing the PC community and, with it reportedly selling well, this will hopefully be all the encouragement they required to look to do this for other titles.

Will they do it though? Well, as part of their latest financial report, we certainly have a strong indication that they are planning to throw a lot more effort behind this than they have in the past!

“SIE aims to achieve robust revenue growth by accelerating the virtuous cycle that has been established for the PlayStation Platform. This entails increasing active users and playtime, enhancing network services, and reinforcing content IP so that consumers select PlayStation as their platform of choice. Targeted outcomes include growth in active users, stronger retention, and a shorter cash conversion cycle, from which expanded cash flow can be expected. We will explore expanding our first-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.”

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, ‘exploring’ the possibility is not exactly nailed down confirmation that it is happening. It’d be like me telling you I was exploring the possibility of buying two 3090 graphics cards. A factor of exploration that would very promptly end when I checked my bank balance.

As above though, it seems pretty clear that with Horizon Zero Dawn cracking the door open, this might be the very tentative precursor that will hopefully, in the not too distant future, see it flung open completely!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!