Sony is Developing the Reon Pocket Wearable “Air Conditioner”

Sony has currently launched a new crowd-funding campaign for a project they are calling the Reon Pocket. This is a small device that fits on clothes and essentially acts as an “air conditioner“.

They are launching this product under their First Flight program and has so far reached the target funding goal quickly. Now sitting at 104% funding at the time of writing this article.

The device itself is quite compact, measuring only 54 x 20 x 116mm and weighs 85 grams. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. To use the device, it requires an undershirt which can fit the Reon Pocket at the back which is available as an extra.

How Does the Reon Pocket Work?

It is not actually the same air conditioner that you might have at home. It does not blow cool air into your body. Instead, it relies on the Peltier effect and it sits at the base of the user’s neck. The Peltier effect is the presence of heating or cooling at an electrified junction of two different conductors.

With the Reon Pocket, users will be able to increase or decrease their body temperature through a smartphone app. During the summer, it can apparently lower temperature down to 23C from 36C (lower by 13C). Meanwhile, during winter, it can also heat up the body by 8.3C.

Where Can I Buy One?

For now, the item is exclusive to Japan and will be shipping out by March 2020. So if you wish to have some reprieve from the current oppressive summer heat, you just have to rely on old fashioned air conditioner technology.

The Sony Reon Pocket starts at ¥12,760 (~$117 USD) according to Engadget and unfortunately, the battery only apparently lasts 2 hours of use. So maybe waiting a few more years for an improved version might be worth it.