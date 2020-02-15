Sony is Reportedly “Struggling” to Lower the PS5’s Price

There have been more than a few rumours circulating that Sony will, within the next month, formally launch their PS5 console. While we already have some fairly decent ideas (or expectations) as to how it will perform, one of the biggest question marks is just how much the console will cost.

Well, in a report via Eurogamer, the news doesn’t look particularly encouraging. Namely, because it’s being suggested that Sony’s struggling to keep the production costs down as low as they’d like.

Sony May Be Facing Higher than Expected Manufacturing Costs

In the report, sources close to Sony have cited that the PS5 currently costs around $450 to produce. This is, to clarify the point, the cost to Sony.

As such, if each PS5 already costs them $450 (a price already in excess of the PS4’s retail figure) then it seems more than likely that when the system is released, this is going to be notable more. Sony does (probably), after all, have to incorporate a profit margin.

Not Great News!

Citing DRAM and NAND flash memory costs, Sony is reportedly “struggling” to get their manufacturing cost below $450 a unit. As such, if this remains the case when the PS5 hits shelves this November, it seems likely that the minimum retail price will be $499.99.

Sony will, of course, be conscious of how much the Xbox Series X is sold for. In addition, it sometimes isn’t uncommon to see consoles effectively sold ‘at cost’ to try and win the overall competition wars. Sony’s initial profit margin on the PS3 was, for example, pretty razer thin.

If you were to try and pin us down to what we think the PS5 will cost though, then, based on this, we’d have to suggest probably $500 is the best we can expect. That is, however, perhaps more than a little optimistic at this stage.

What do you think? Are you more interested in the PS5 or Xbox Series X? How much do you think the PS5 will cost? – Let us know in the comments!