Sony May Have Just Discontinued the PS4 Pro

With the release and huge success of the PS5, it was clearly only a matter of time before Sony stopped making PS4 consoles. There is, after all, only limited market demand and appeal for a system that has just become ‘last-gen’ technology. – Following a report via TechRadar, however, it seems that the PS4 Pro may have just entered it’s unofficial end-of-life as Sony has confirmed that for its own storefront, they will not be supplying it with any more systems. – Put simply, once they’ve sold out there, they’re gone!

PS4 Pro

Now, admittedly, this may be the community putting two and two together and coming up with 5. As such, we should make it categorically clear that unlike Microsoft (who confirmed back in July that the Xbox One X/S had entered end-of-life) Sony has not yet gone as far as to confirm that the PS4 Pro, in terms of production, is dead.

It is, however, certainly indicative that if they’re not going to provide stock for their storefront any more, that the PS4 Pro is, pending the rubber stamp, on the dawn of discontinuation.

What Do We Think?

On the plus side, Sony is on the record as saying that the PS4 (and/or Pro) is still very much on the table in terms of future gaming releases and updates. As such, while they may be imminently set to stop making them, owners of the console are not just about to be crudely cut loose.

Of course, this is only something that will likely occur over the short-medium term as Sony, and consumers, look to transition entirely over the PS5 platform. – If you are, however, tempted to get a PS4 Pro, you might want to act fairly quickly as, based on this news, getting hold of systems (new) may get more difficult as we approach 2021.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!