Sony Offers WWE 2K20 Gamers a Refund because it’s So Bad!

At this point, it shouldn’t any secret that the recent release of WWE 2K20 has been a glitch-ridden disaster. If you have, however, somehow avoided why this release has so much hate, you can check out the link here showing off some of the ‘glory’ of WWE 2K20. Put simply, it’s a broken mess!

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, it seems that the state of the game has now caught the attention of Sony. So much so, in fact, that they’re actually offering people who bought the game on PS4 a refund!

I feel like the WWE 2K20 glitches are missing something… pic.twitter.com/xVFDnFC8AE — Vampire Killer Pixel 🦇 (@Nitomatta) 23 October 2019

Sony Offers WWE 2K20 Refunds!

Now, there are some conditions as to how you can get your refund. For example, if you purchased a physical copy then I’m afraid that (like the game or not) you’re stuck with it. You can only hope that the trending #FixWWE2K20 hashtag actually gets the developers to pull their fingers out! Albeit the term ‘patch’ wouldn’t even begin to cover the reconstructive surgery this game needs!

If you did, however, purchase it digitally via the PlayStation Store, Sony will happily allow you to get a credit refund. While you can’t physically get the money back, you can at least look to spend it on something better… which at this point is basically anything other than this!

What Do We Think?

You have to credit Sony for making this decision. They were, after all, under absolutely no obligation to do so. It is, however, hard to argue that WWE 2K20 is broken, unfinished and entirely unfit for general release.

If you are, however, still tempted to buy this game, all I can say is that you have been warned and if people with a nice white jacket arrive at your door, it’s probably best that you go with them!

What do you think? Did you buy WWE 2K20? If so, what are your thoughts on the game? – Let us know in the comments!