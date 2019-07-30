Sony PS4 Tops 100m Sales Beating the Wii By 2 Months

Around this time 6 years ago, we were all ramping up for what was to be known as the ‘great console wars’. With Microsoft’s Xbox One going head to head with Sony’s PS4, people were trying to make up their minds as to which side of the fence they would fall on.

Jumping to the present day, it’s abundantly clear that Sony won. People chose the PS4. Albeit, perhaps mostly due to Microsoft regularly deciding to shoot themselves in the foot with their pre-release marketing. In a report via Engadget, however, the PS4 has finally achieved the 100m unit sales milestone and, perhaps surprisingly, has become the quickest console to ever achieve these sales.

PS4 Beats the Wii To 100m Sales

Now, as you probably know, the Nintendo Wii was a hugely popular system. A factor backed up by the fact that if you’re reading this, you probably owned one. As such, it became the most recent ‘holder’ of the fastest 100m unit sales title. With the PS4 now topping this mark, however, it has beaten Nintendo’s console, but only by 2 months.

While it was pretty much guaranteed that the PS4 would top 100 sales, it was entirely up for grabs whether it would beat the record. Why? Well, PS4 sales have been slowing down quite significantly this year. The PS5 is, after all, on the way!

PS4 Sales Slow Down

Based on sales figures, it appears that when the PS4 is finally put to rest, it will represent the 4th best selling system of all time. Only topped, incidentally, by the Gameboy, Nintendo DS and the hugely successful PS2.

With most people now turning their eye to the next-gen console releases, however, it’s exceptionally unlikely that this will come close to beating those. Particularly since they still have around a 30-50 million sales advantage. Let’s be frank, the PS4 isn’t going to sell another 10 million units, let alone 30!

With the Xbox One only suspected to have sold around 40 million units to date, however, it’s pretty clear who won the 8th-generation console war. Roll on the next one!

What do you think? Did you buy a PS4 or Xbox One? How many sales do you think the PS4 will close on? – Let us know in the comments!