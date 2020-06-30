Sony PS5 Hardware Prices & Release Leak Online!

In regards to the Sony PS5, at this point, there are only two pieces of key information that are left to be revealed. Namely, how much it will cost, and when it will be released! Well, while we don’t officially have an answer to those questions, a highly reliable source of PS5 knowledge believes they do.

Following a post by PlayStation leaker ‘IronManPS5‘, they claim to know only not only how much the console will cost, but also the prices of its various peripherals! Oh, and when it’ll come out too!

Sony PS5

While ‘IronManPS5’ has proven to be a very reliable source of information in the past (for example, they confirmed that Sony would reveal the design of the console at the ‘Future of Gaming’ event) we still advise that the following information be taken with a grain of salt. So, with that disclaimer out of the way, let’s get onto those prices!

Standard PS5 with Blu-ray (including one controller) – 499€

PS5 Digital Edition (no Blu-ray) – 399€

Controller – 59€

Dual Shock Charging Station – 29€

Wireless Media Remote – 29€

HD webcam – 59€

Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset – 179€

In terms of pound and/or dollars, you can likely expect to see very similar figures. Such is the usual nature of these things.

As for when it will release, well the date of November 14th has been given as a pretty firm confirmation from the leak source. Given that this is just 5 days prior to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, it certainly feels like the stars are aligning here.

What Do We Think?

As above, without formal confirmation, you are advised to take these figures and dates with a little caution. It does, however, largely tie into the fact that Sony has been aiming for a price in the region of £500. And, quite frankly, that £100 discount on the digital version is undoubtedly going to be a tempting prospect for many.

Will it prove to be accurate though? Well, presumably we’ll find out in the next couple of months!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

EDIT – The source post has, since writing, (apparently) been deleted. Well, more accurately, if it is still there, we can’t find it anymore. Make of that what you will!