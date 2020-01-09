Sony – PS5’s ‘Biggest Differences’ haven’t yet been Announced

While information on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) is still rather slim, there are some factors that we are already aware of. For example, the system is set to launch in late 2020 and will feature an AMD based Ryzen APU processor. In addition to this, we also know that the system’s storage will be transitioning to an SDD. This means that we can expect much faster load times than when compared to the PS4.

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, Sony has confirmed that some of the biggest differences and improvements to the current generation of consoles have yet to be disclosed. A factor that only bodes well for us consumers!

Sony Are Yet To Announce The ‘Biggest Differences’ in the PS5

Speaking in an interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO Jim Ryan said that while some information on the PS5 has been revealed, there’s still a lot more, and bigger, things to come.

“Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve. Those are enticing of course, but we need to have special appeals as well. We have already confirmed the use of an solid-state drive. Having load times that are next to nothing is a major change. 3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control. And play using the adaptive triggers. But you know. There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced.”

What Do We Think?

There is, as you might expect, a lot of expectations surrounding Sony’s next-generation console release. When you take into account just how much the PS4 outsold the Xbox One (at a ratio of around 3/1) they are clearly going to be keen to build upon this significant market trend in their direction.

Console gamers are largely very loyal creatures. That doesn’t, however, mean that if Microsoft comes out swinging while Sony takes it for granted, that things couldn’t change very quickly.

I suspect that, out of the two, the PS5 will end up being more popular. Sony does, however, have to warrant that loyalty and, if even bigger news is on the horizon, that’s certainly encouraging if nothing else. One of the biggest remaining questions, however, is how much this will cost!

What do you think? Which console are you planning to get? The PS5 or the Xbox Series X (aka the Xbox Two)? In addition, what further announcements do you think Sony might have up their sleeves? – Let us know in the comments!