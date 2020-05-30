Sony Confirms “The Future of Gaming” PS5 Event – Video

Late last week, we heard rumors that a major PS5 announcement was on the way that would give us (potentially) our best window yet into what the upcoming next-gen console might represent.

Well, following a video released on their official YouTube channel, it seems that the rumor was indeed true (albeit not quite 100% correct in terms of the date). So, if you have any interest in what the PS5 may represent in terms of gaming, clear your diaries, because the event is set to be held later this week!

PS5 Teaser – “The Future of Gaming”

As you can see in the teaser trailer below, Sony will be holding a PS5 event later this week which will, based on the prior rumor and the rather glaringly obvious title, be focused on what we can expect in terms of gaming from the new console.

What can we expect from it though? Well, while no specific games have yet been cited or confirmed, one of the biggest rumors is that Sony will reveal footage from the highly-anticipated ‘Horizon Zero Dawn 2’. That, in itself, might make the show well worth checking out!

When Will it Be Held?

The event will be scheduled to go live on their website in, what will presumably be the release of a prerecorded trailer showcasing various games running on the PS5.

As such, if you want to check this out, the ‘event’ will start on June 4th at 9 pm (UK time) and if you do want to check it out, you can visit the website here! – Popcorn at the ready!

What do you think? What are you expecting to see revealed in this video? – Let us know in the comments!

