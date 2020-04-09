Sony Reveals First Image of its PS5 Controller

All going well, Sony should officially announce the launch of its PlayStation 5 console in the next couple of months with an official release date likely being around November 2020. That is, we should add, presuming that COVID-19 doesn’t cause too much disruption to the logistics and manufacturing which is still a very real possibility!

In one of the first official windows into what we can expect, however, Sony’s official Twitter account has thrown up a very pleasant surprise. Namely, our first look at the console’s controller!

Sony Reveal PS5 Controller

Referring to it as the “DualSense wireless game controller” we see a sleek white design that, on the surface, doesn’t appear to be too far removed from the existing PS4 design. That isn’t, incidentally, a criticism. Why try to reinvent the wheel, right?…

While they didn’t go as far as to reveal any specific details or features, there is already much speculation on what the design may represent. For example, earlier this year there were rumors that the controller would feature wireless charging. Something that could result in you never being ‘caught short’ again!

What Do We Think?

Overall, the PS5 controller looks very sleek and stylish. With the ‘DualSense’ name as well, one can only presume that there is going to be something going on with those buttons that will have much tighter pressure readings. Something that could potentially bring some big improvements to games interactivity. Being all white, however, this will draw a lot of comparisons to the Xbox controller and, in fairness, I can (at least in part) agree with that a little. So far, however, and from we can see here, the PS5 controller is looking pretty good! Can we have a release date now please Sony?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!