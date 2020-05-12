Sony Reveals PlayStation Studios to Launch With PS5

It’s well known that many games have been designed (or commissioned) by Sony to be specifically exclusive to their consoles. It’s part of the reason why titles such as Bloodborne have been so stubbornly stuck on the PS4. In a report via GamesIndustry, however, it seems that Sony might be wanting to emphasize that further when they launch the PS5. It could, however, have far more interesting implications!

Sony Announced ‘PlayStation Studios’

In announcing the launch of ‘PlayStation Studios’, Sony has confirmed that any games specifically developed by them (well, more accurately, their first-party studios) will now feature this new logo on start-up. Specifically, as they look to incorporate all of their ‘in-house’ exclusive titles under one umbrella branding. While this is planned to occur on both (relevant) PS4 and PS5 titles, it won’t be ‘introduced’ as such until the PS5 lands later this year.

“You’ve seen the animated asset that will exist primarily during the beginning of our titles, but the brand will exist in a lot of different places. There are different, shorter animations that will exist in trailers… It will exist in advertising. It will be in any other creative assets, such as the game packaging and the game discs themselves. We think this is a good way to let consumers know that, if they see it, then the quality games they’ve come to expect from us are here. And this brand will exist for well-known existing franchises, as well as brand new franchises that we have yet to explore.”

This Could Be Interesting…

While this doesn’t on the surface sound overly amazing news, it does make me wonder whether this may be a precursor to something far more interesting. Namely, if Sony might start taking PC ports of their games more seriously.

With Horizon Zero Dawn already on the way to PC, could Sony be setting up this ‘studio’ as more of an umbrella for a launch into PC gaming? It’s possible, I’m intrigued, but I’d also suggest you probably don’t hold your breath. There’s something about it though that has definitely piqued my curiosity.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!