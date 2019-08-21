Sony Say They’re Open to More PC Ports

In a market that has taken significant shifts towards all systems having a form of ‘crossplay’, Sony has undoubtedly been the most stubborn obstacle in that regard. A factor backed by their belief that the PS4 system is ‘the best’.

We have, however, started to see them finally relax this position somewhat. A (small) number of games released on the PC (as former PlayStation exclusives) has suggested that the company might be entering a period of glasnost.

One of the biggest and most recent significant moves was the release of former exclusives Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. Yes! Two former PlayStation exclusives finally made their way onto the PC! Admittedly, at the time some thought that this decision may have been made by the developer Quantic Dreams, but apparently, the blessing of Sony was indeed both required and given!

Sony Open To More PC Game Releases

With those releases providing to be so successful, in a report via GamesIndustry, Sony has (still somewhat surprisingly) come out and confirmed that they are open to more former exclusives arriving on the platform.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden has said:

“We must support the PlayStation platform — that is nonnegotiable. That said, you will see in the future some titles coming out of my collection of studios which may need to lean into a wider installed base.”

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, that quote in itself may not necessarily herald the upcoming announcement of Spider-Man, God of War or Bloodborne for PC. It does, however, at least show that Sony is open to the idea! Something that even a year ago would’ve seemed entirely impossible!

Yes, I know you can technically already play many exclusive games on PC via the PSNow app, but come on Sony… I want my Bloodbourne PC port!

What do you think? What Sony exclusive would you most like to see arrive on PC? – Let us know in the comments!