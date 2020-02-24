Sony Teases the Xperia Pro 5G Towards Video Creators

It’s been well known that Sony has been working on a new version of its highly-popular Xperia smartphone. Exactly what it will represent, however, has to date been a little unclear.

In a report via Engadget, however, we might have a window into what we can expect and, if you take your video seriously, then it might just be one of the most interesting products to hit the market in years!

Sony Hints at High-Level Video Features with the Xperia Pro 5G

Speaking of the upcoming smartphone release, Sony has been keen to emphasize that the Xperia Pro 5G will pack a number of features that should be very interesting for those who wish to record (or broadcast) high-quality video on the go. This isn’t, however, some fancy new technology regarding the camera.

As part of the specifications, Sony has confirmed the following:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset

8GB of RAM

512GB of storage

6.5-inch 21:9 4K HDR OLED display

The most interesting aspect, however, is that the Xperia Pro will support high-speed mmWave 5G tech. A feature specifically designed to promote fast and high-quality 4K video recording, playback, and broadcasting.

If that wasn’t enough, then the Xperia Pro 5G will feature something very unusual in the smartphone world. Namely, an HDMI port.

What Do We Think?

The mmWave 5G technology suggests that Sony is very deliberately looking to push this device towards broadcasters who want the best video quality on the go. You know, without having a whole wagon required to broadcast or route the signal.

Is one thing is abundantly clear throughout this, however, it’s that the Sony Xperia Pro 5G is likely not going to be cheap! With it expected to launch in the next few months, however, we don’t have long before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!