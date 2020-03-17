Sony to Reveal Major PS5 Details Tomorrow

/ 2 hours ago
Sony Demonstrates "Next-Gen PlayStation Performance vs PS4 Pro

Given that we recently saw Microsoft revealing (pretty much) the entire specifications for their upcoming Xbox Series X console, one of the biggest questions it asked was how would the PS5 compare directly to it. Well, following a post on their official Twitter account, it seems that we may get the news sooner rather than later.

In fact, it might even be revealed tomorrow!

Sony To Reveal PS5 Details

The Twitter post (which you can read below) is a little light in terms of the specifics they will reveal. One would feel, however, that they’re undoubtedly going to have to discuss exactly what the PS5 is going to pack. A lot of people, however, are already firmly under the opinion that (based on the high-specs of the Xbox Series X) it’s unlikely that the PS5 will be any better. In fact, many think the PS5 will be a ‘weaker’ design in terms of components.

What Do We Think?

Overlooking the fact that it’s hardly coincidental that Sony should do this immediately on the heels of Microsoft, we again note that the post is more than a little unclear about what they are going to be discussing. With it set to be announced (or broadcast) at 4 pm GMT tomorrow, however, rest assured we’ll be tuning in to bring you the news straight away!

Are we getting our specifications? A release date? Well, fingers crossed something good is on the way!

What do you think? What do you think Sony is going to discuss about the PS5? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives