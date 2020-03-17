Sony to Reveal Major PS5 Details Tomorrow

Given that we recently saw Microsoft revealing (pretty much) the entire specifications for their upcoming Xbox Series X console, one of the biggest questions it asked was how would the PS5 compare directly to it. Well, following a post on their official Twitter account, it seems that we may get the news sooner rather than later.

In fact, it might even be revealed tomorrow!

Sony To Reveal PS5 Details

The Twitter post (which you can read below) is a little light in terms of the specifics they will reveal. One would feel, however, that they’re undoubtedly going to have to discuss exactly what the PS5 is going to pack. A lot of people, however, are already firmly under the opinion that (based on the high-specs of the Xbox Series X) it’s unlikely that the PS5 will be any better. In fact, many think the PS5 will be a ‘weaker’ design in terms of components.

Tomorrow at 4pm GMT, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.



Watch tomorrow on PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/ywSxFT2uDZ pic.twitter.com/zq5q544K7x — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) March 17, 2020

What Do We Think?

Overlooking the fact that it’s hardly coincidental that Sony should do this immediately on the heels of Microsoft, we again note that the post is more than a little unclear about what they are going to be discussing. With it set to be announced (or broadcast) at 4 pm GMT tomorrow, however, rest assured we’ll be tuning in to bring you the news straight away!

Are we getting our specifications? A release date? Well, fingers crossed something good is on the way!

What do you think? What do you think Sony is going to discuss about the PS5? – Let us know in the comments!