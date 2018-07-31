Sony Unleashes New Action-Heavy Trailer for ‘Venom’

No Spider-Man Here

Spider-man villain Venom is going to be Sony Pictures’ latest anti-hero starting in his own film. The movie of course, does not feature Marvel‘s friendly neighbourhood web-slinger at all. Instead it is going to be just all about the toothy alien symbiote and its host Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy). Unlike Spider-Man Homecoming, Venom will not have any ties to the Marvel cinematic universe. Nor are there executive producers from Marvel involved in production.

They released the first full trailer over three months ago and it was a bit light on the action. It was simply showing off what the character looks like on screen. This time, Sony made sure to highlight more of Venom’s personality as well as show a bit of the action from the film. After all, it has to live up to a lot of hype. Especially considering many comic-book fans are expecting this to be good.

Both the first trailer and this new one have hit YouTube‘s #1 trending chart almost immediately after launch. Which is a big deal considering that is only usually reserved for Avengers-type scale movies. Plus, this new trailer is the first time fans can see the yet-to-be-announced villains in action.

When is Venom Coming to Theaters?

Other than Tom Hardy playing the title character, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Riz Ahmed are also in the film. It is coming to theaters on October 5, 2018.