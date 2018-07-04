Sony Uploads Entire Film To YouTube Instead of The Trailer

Sony Accidentally Uploads Entire Film To YouTube Instead Of Trailer

Accidents happen. We make them all the time here at eTeknix. Fortunately though in most cases our ‘accidents’ are no worse than the occasional poor choice of words, misspelling or treason. Sony, however, just make a pretty massive faux pas in their social media department.

In a report via CNET, while they thought they were uploading a trailer for an upcoming film, they actually accidentally uploaded the entire movie!

Khali The Killer

The film, known as Khali The Killer looks to be a fairly standard straight to DVD affair. It is, however, a brand new film. As part of the promotion of a film it’s not unusual to upload a few trailers, however, something somewhere got a bit mixed up and instead, Sony just happened to upload the entire film.

In truth, I’m not entirely certain how this happened. I mean, a trailer upload to YouTube would be a few hundred megabytes and would take about 5 minutes. A film would be several gigabytes and probably take over an hour between uploading and processing. Even so, it happened. It has, of course, already been removed, but not before I daresay a few people decided to grab a free copy of it.

Not Good News For Sony

It’s a bit of an unfortunate boob. As above though, we’re not entirely certain how you could make such a mistake. This will not, however, help the fact that Sony Pictures might be going through a particularly tough spell in terms of making money. It’s well known that the 2016 Ghostbusters film was a bit of a disaster and if someone isn’t fired over this latest incident, I’m fairly certain they’ll get a pretty hard roasting.

I’m just glad it wasn’t me!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!