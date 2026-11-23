In the early 2000s, Sony was desperately looking for an exclusive title that could rival Microsoft’s Halo on Xbox. It needed a major IP capable of shifting the balance in a market where Microsoft’s Xbox was still in its early days

And the game chosen as an exclusive, although only a timed one, for the PlayStation 2 was none other than Grand Theft Auto 3, the third entry in the series and also its first attempt at a three-dimensional world with a third-person perspective.

Sony, Take-Two and the GTA 3 Exclusivity Deal

Today, 25 years later, Kelly Sumner, a former Take-Two executive, has spoken about the deal.

Speaking to The Game Business (thanks Insider-Gaming), the former employee of the publisher behind the GTA IP explained Sony’s desire to secure an exclusive title worthy of the company’s reputation:

Sony came to us and said that we were looking for a product to become exclusive, because they wanted to fend off Microsoft. The whole of Take-Two and Rockstar were massively supportive of PlayStation, and not massively supportive of Xbox at the time. We really weren’t sure whether [Xbox] was going to do anything. So, we were very happy to do an exclusive, but not only that, they gave us a substantial amount of cash, and for us that was pretty important. But even more important, as it turned out, was they gave us a discount on the production costs,

In short, it was a win-win strategy that benefited not only Sony, which secured a major exclusive for the time, but also Take-Two, which saved a considerable amount of money on the costs associated with producing the game.

Despite all this, PlayStation’s US team was not particularly enthusiastic about the move:

The States were really dragging their feet. They didn’t get it. Chris [Deering] and the guys at Sony in the UK absolutely got the game, but the guys in the US didn’t. And they somewhat got dragged along

In short, the US branch was not particularly convinced that the game was a good choice, despite it turning out to be an unexpected and well-deserved success. It was an early demonstration of the quality and importance of a brand that, two and a half decades later, is once again making headlines across gaming publications, with record-breaking numbers. Today, an exclusive like this would be a huge advantage for any console.