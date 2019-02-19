Sony is Winding Down PlayStation Vita Production

PlayStation Vita

Since it’s release in 2011, the PlayStation Vita has proven to be a surprisingly popular handheld gaming device. Admittedly, it never saw the popularity of the Nintendo DS, but its slim and stylish presentation made it very popular with consumers. Additionally, the ability to use it as a PS4 controller gave it an unexpected revival (being that PSVita’s could be obtained for less than an official controller).

In a report via Eurogamer, after nearly 8 years of release, Sony might be finally putting the PSVita out to pasture as production is reportedly being wound down.

Production Winds Down

The PSVita has, of course, undergone a few revisions since it’s launch. At the time of writing, however, two models still remained in production. Namely, the PCH-2000 ZA11 (in black) and the PCH-2000 ZA23 Aqua (in blue). Following an update to their official website, however, Sony has now marked both of these as “ending soon”.

This essentially means that once Sony has run out of parts, the PlayStation Vita will cease production.

What Do We Think?

Despite not being a colossal success for Sony, the PlayStation Vita was hardly a failure either. As above, it did find popularity as a quite powerful handheld gaming device which was not only nice to look at and handle, but also surprisingly decent. All good things, however, must come to an end and, in fairness, an 8-year run for a device like this is pretty impressive.

The PSVita deserves to be remembered fondly. Even if you never played it.

What do you think? Do you own a PS Vita? – Let us know in the comments!