Sony Yanks Cyberpunk 2077 From the PlayStation Store

It’s pretty fair to say that the console launch for Cyberpunk 2077 has largely gone over pretty poorly with gamers. While certainly not all of them, owners of the PS4 or Xbox One versions, in particular, have been more than a little disappointed at the overall poor visual quality of the game (not to mention the bugs and glitches).

PlayStation owners may want to pay attention, however, as if you purchased your copy through the PSN online store, and are currently less than impressed with it, Sony is offering you a full, no questions asked, refund.

Sony offers PlayStation Store Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds

In a post that has been confirmed both by Sony and CD Projekt Red, if you purchased your copy of Cyberpunk 2077 via the PlayStation Store, you are now able to claim a full refund. In so far as we can tell, there are no conditions for this other than being able to prove that you did indeed get your copy through that specific digital platform. For example, purchasing a code through a third-party and activating it through the PlayStation Store will not count. To qualify, Cyberpunk 2077 has to have been purchased directly from the PlayStation Store with no proxies.

In a more surprising twist, however, Sony has even gone as far as to entirely yank Cyberpunk 2077 off its platform. In other words, if you try and buy it now from the PlayStation Store, you will not find it listed!

That’s A Bold Move

We should firstly note that it isn’t entirely surprising that Sony has chosen to offer full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077. There has, after all, been more than a few rumblings over the last few days that a move like this was, sooner or later, anticipated. For Sony to completely yank Cyberpunk 2077 from its store platform, however, is exceptionally unusual.

Will it return? – Almost certainly! Make no bones about it though, CD Projekt Red is definitely firmly in the realms of damage control here and while I don’t think the blow will be fatal to the continued development of Cyberpunk 2077, this is, without a doubt, one of the most chaotic launches in recent memory.

