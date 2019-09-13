Sony’s 16K Crystal Cinema Display Will Get A Consumer Release

When Sony recently revealed their 16K display capable Crystal LED screen, it was clearly being targeted at cinemas and even then, only the most prestigious ones. Such technology clearly comes with a substantial price tag and based on the complexity of it, a home release didn’t seem likely.

In a report via Engadget, however, Sony has confirmed that the screens will be available on a home consumer level, albeit you’re probably looking at an obscenely high price tag to get one!

Sony To Release 16K Crystal LED Screens for Home Users

So, as you might expect, this isn’t going to be a product you’re simply going to be able to pick up from a retail shelf. Sony is, therefore, selling the screens through specially trained and certified dealers. They will come in sizes up to 63 feet wide and with support of up to 16K resolution.

As you might expect, however, they are not going to come cheaply. Although no exact prices have been given, for the most premium model we’re likely not talking thousands here… We’re looking at 7 digit numbers!

What Do We Think?

In terms of consumer-level products, to date, some of the most premium set-ups have largely been within the 8K resolution platform. Even then, however, you shouldn’t expect much change from £10,000-£20,000. Even then, you still have the problem that, quite frankly, 8K broadcast technology is still years away. We only really have 4K providers at the moment and even they are somewhat limited.

So, forgive me Sony, but I think (just for the moment) I’m going to pass on this product.

What do you think? What resolution TV do you have? – Let us know in the comments!

