Sony’s 98-Inch 8K HDR TV Will be Available in June for $69,999 USD

Surprisingly Cheaper than Samsung’s 98-Inch Q900 8K TV

Sony has finally announced the pricing for their 2019 TV line-up. This even includes the massive 98-inch Master Series Z9G 8K HDR TV they showed off at CES 2019.

These Z9G 8K HDR TVs feature Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor inside. This has a “unique algorithm specially developed for 8K that can detect and analyze each object in the picture,” according to Sony. In addition, it features full-array local dimming via their Backlight Master Drive technology, and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO.

Samsung’s $100,000 Q900 8K QLED TV at CES 2019

It obviously does not come cheap. In fact, it will have a price tag of $69,999 USD. Which is surprisingly less than what Samsung is asking for with their Q900 98-inch 8K TV. Samsung’s offering costs $100,000 USD, so users are saving quite a bit with the Sony option. For that price, users are also getting Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support built-in (arriving later this year).

Are There Any Cheaper Options?



In case you don’t have $69,999 to spend, Sony’s slightly smaller 85-inch Z9G 8K HDR option is even more affordable. It has an MSRP of $12,999 and it features the same features as the 98-inch model, except for the larger panel size.

If your budget is well below five digits then you might want to spring for a 4K TV. Thankfully, Sony also has their A8G 4K OLED TV, as well as the X950G, X850 and X800 4K HDR TV.

The A8G 4K OLED is the higher end of these four and features Sony’s new 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme technology. This comprises of Object-based HDR remaster, 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping and dual database processing.

55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $2,499.99 MSRP (available in May)

65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $3,499.99 MSRP (available in May)

X950G 4K HDR TV: Features include Picture processor X1 Ultimate, X-tended Dynamic Range PRO, IMAX enhanced, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Netflix Calibrated Mode.

85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $4,999.99 MSRP (available late April)

75″ Class (74.5″ diagonal): $3,499.99 MSRP

65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $2,199.99 MSRP

55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $1,399.99 MSRP

X850G 4K HDR TV: Features include 4K HDR Processor X1, Acoustic Multi-Audio, Android TV with Google Assistant built-in.

85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $3,499.99 MSRP

X800G 4K HDR TV: Features include 4K X-reality PRO upscaling technology and TRILUMINOS Display.

43″ Class (42.5″ diagonal): $649.99 MSRP

49″ Class (48.5″ diagonal): $749.99 MSRP

55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $899.99 MSRP

65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $1,199.99 MSRP

75″ Class (74.5″ diagonal): $1,999.99 MSRP

For more information on Sony televisions, visit Sony’s website.



