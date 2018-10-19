Soul Calibur VI Launches To Highly Positive Reviews

For the first time in over 6 years, we finally have a brand new Soul Calibur game. The franchise, which was originally launched on consoles in 1999 (yes, I’m aware of Soul Edge from 1998), saw a regular slew of releases until more recent years where things got a lot quieter. It was a shame really because the earlier releases for the beat-em-up genre come back into a whole new level of popularity.

Well, the good news for fans is that Soul Calibur VI was officially released today. Better still, the early reviews for it indicate it might have been worth the wait!

Good Feedback

If the official Steam Store page is any indication, and it usually is, early reception of the game currently holds a ‘highly-positive’ rating. The game is praised for its customisation, music, graphics and amazingly even the customisation. A common feature is that the PC version feels particularly well optimised. You certainly don’t hear that often!

When Is It Out?

Soul Calibur is out today (19th October) and has been released for the PC, Xbox One and PS4. With the early reviews so positive for this game, it seems that despite all the controversy the game saw (regarding the booby-mechanics) the most recent edition is well worth checking out. For fans, both new and old!

What do you think? Have you played Soul Calibur VI? What do you think about it? In addition, which has been your favourite in the series to date? – Let us know in the comments!